Tabu joins YRF's Netflix series 'Tunnel Men'
What's the story
Acclaimed actor Tabu has joined the cast of Tunnel Men, a new Netflix series by YRF Entertainment. This marks her first Hindi original streaming series. The show is a fictionalized drama inspired by the 2023 Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation that captivated the nation as rescuers worked tirelessly to save workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel.
Show inspiration
'Tunnel Men' to be directed by Shiv Rawail
Tunnel Men seeks to capture the essence of the 2023 Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation, highlighting the resilience, teamwork, and hope that defined this monumental effort.
The series is being directed by Shiv Rawail, known for his work on Netflix's The Railway Men.
This collaboration with Tabu, reported by Pinkvilla, marks a significant milestone in her career as she steps into the world of digital streaming with this project.
Career highlights
Tabu's illustrious career
Tabu, who boasts a career spanning over 30 years, has effortlessly straddled mainstream and independent cinema across Hindi and regional-language films.
Her performances in Maachis and Chandni Bar won her National Film Awards, while Maqbool, Haider, and Andhadhun showcased her versatility.
Internationally, she has been part of Mira Nair's The Namesake, Ang Lee's Life of Pi, and the Dune: Prophecy series.
Production details
'Tunnel Men' marks new chapter for YRF Entertainment
Tunnel Men is the first project of Saugata Mukherjee, who joined YRF Entertainment as Head of Content under CEO Akshaye Widhani.
Mukherjee has overseen some of India's most talked-about series, such as Scam 1992, Maharani, Tabbar, and Rocket Boys.
The show will continue YRF Entertainment's creative partnership with Netflix, which started with The Romantics in 2023.