Tunnel Men seeks to capture the essence of the 2023 Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation, highlighting the resilience, teamwork, and hope that defined this monumental effort.

The series is being directed by Shiv Rawail, known for his work on Netflix's The Railway Men.

This collaboration with Tabu, reported by Pinkvilla, marks a significant milestone in her career as she steps into the world of digital streaming with this project.