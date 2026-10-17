Tamil Nadu governor and chief minister mourn composer Deva's death

Tamil Nadu's governor and chief minister joined many in paying tribute to iconic composer Deva, who passed away in Chennai at 75.

Governor Arlekar called Deva's music "unforgettable" and said his loss leaves a big gap in the industry.

Chief Minister Vijay shared that Deva's music captivated the hearts of the common people with his folk songs, adding that his demise is an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema.