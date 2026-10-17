Tamil Nadu governor and chief minister mourn composer Deva's death
Tamil Nadu's governor and chief minister joined many in paying tribute to iconic composer Deva, who passed away in Chennai at 75.
Governor Arlekar called Deva's music "unforgettable" and said his loss leaves a big gap in the industry.
Chief Minister Vijay shared that Deva's music captivated the hearts of the common people with his folk songs, adding that his demise is an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema.
Composer Deva mainstreamed gaana style
Deva helped bring Chennai's gaana style into mainstream cinema, composing for more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
His work on movies like Baashha and Annamalai earned him top honors, including the Kalaimamani award.
Leaders including M.K. Stalin also highlighted how Deva's tunes shaped collaborations with stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, leaving a mark that fans won't forget.