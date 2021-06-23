Happy Birthday, Tanmay Bhat: King of comedy and controversies

Tanmay Bhat celebrates his birthday on June 23

Everyone knows who Tanmay Bhat is - a comedian, performer, and YouTube star. Today marks his 34th birthday and he surely deserves a "Happy Birthday" shoutout. Co-founder of India's first comedy podcast, All India Bakchod (AIB), Bhat has been working in the comedy business for quite some time now. While he tickled funny bones, the performer did land into several controversies as well.

'AIB Knockout' was the beginning of downfall

AIB was co-founded in 2012 by Bhat, Rohan Joshi, Ashish Shakya, and Gursimran Khamba. The comedy group, which had a YouTube Channel of the same name, focused on content like online harassment, rape, and ragging. The group was gaining fans until it did a show with Bollywood celebs, AIB Knockout. The celebrity roast episode was the beginning of their downfall.

Bhat shared depression post after '#MeToo' wave

In October 2018, during the #MeToo movement, Bhat and Khamba were accused of sexual misconduct. Post that, Bhat took to Instagram and shared a video, in which he talked about tackling depression following AIB's downfall. "After everything that happened in October, I'm mentally checked out. I feel almost paralyzed and unable to participate socially, online or even offline," he had said in the video.

Bhat used humor as 'self-defense mechanism'

Bhat, who grew up being a victim of body shaming, once told Humans Of Bombay that he used humor as a "self-defense mechanism" and preferred being called "funny." He further revealed his instincts to do comedy kicked in when he was in the 7th standard. His first-ever performance was at his apartment building's function where he made people laugh for 20 minutes on stage.

Bhat currently has a YouTube Channel

After AIB and Comicstaan, Bhat is now busy vlogging for his YouTube Channel that has 3.12 million subscribers. His videos include roast reviewing other YouTube videos and vlogging his daily life. Although Bhat has landed in many controversies and been criticized by fans at some point in his career, the king of comedy does not lose hope, instead, he continues to make people laugh.