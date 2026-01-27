Taylor Swift angry over unsealed texts with Blake Lively

Pop sensation Taylor Swift is reportedly upset after her private text messages with actor Blake Lively were unsealed as part of the latter's ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. Us Weekly reported, "It's honestly been really hard for Taylor." "Having her texts out there made her feel exposed and kind of violated, like, something private suddenly wasn't hers anymore." "That doesn't sit well with her."

Friendship fallout Swift and Lively's friendship strained due to legal dispute The legal dispute between Lively and Baldoni has reportedly caused a rift between Swift and Lively. The two, who were once very close, have had no contact since the dispute began last winter, an insider told Page Six in October 2025. Another source revealed that Swift felt "used" by Lively during her drama with Baldoni.

Text revelations Swift and Lively's texts revealed personal conversations The unsealed texts between Swift and Lively revealed personal conversations about their changing friendship dynamic. In one text, Lively asked Swift if everything was okay as she had been feeling like a "bad friend." The Grammy winner assured her that she didn't need to apologize and just wanted her to "come back, please."

