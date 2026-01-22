Swift complained about feeling 'distanced' from Lively amid Baldoni case

Blake Lively and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift discussed their changing friendship dynamics amid Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni . A private text exchange from December 4, 2024, was disclosed in a court document unsealed on Tuesday, prior to a summary judgment hearing for Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, revealed Page Six.

Text exchange 'I felt like a bad friend lately...' In her message, Lively expressed concern over their friendship, saying, "Hey, just checking in." "I have no reason to ask... is everything ok? I felt like a bad friend lately because was such a sad sack who only talked about my own s--t for months." She added that Swift had been a "key person" during the fallout but sensed something might be off between them.

Swift's response 'I feel really bad saying anything about this...' Swift replied after an hour, acknowledging Lively's concerns but downplaying their significance. She said she has been feeling "a little bit of a shift" in the way Lively communicates with her lately. "It's more like.. and I feel really bad saying anything about this because your texts have been so nice in their intent but your last few... it felt like I was reading a mass corporate email sent to 200 employees."

Friendship dynamics 'When it's a group I'm hearing from...' Swift further elaborated, "You said the word 'we' like 18 times." "And it feels awful to be in any way critical of any way you process what you've been going through, but I just kinda miss my funny, dark, normal-speaking friend who talks to me as herself, not like a plural unit." "When it's a group I'm hearing from, I feel distanced from you even more than we are geographically."

Legal battle 'This f--king guy and what he did to me...' Lively then opened up about her legal battle with Baldoni, saying it gave her an "identity crisis." She also expressed disappointment at friends who "quietly dipped" during the fight, making her feel more isolated. The actor said she was being a "stupid paranoid weirdo" but thanked Swift for her honesty. Lively also apologized to Swift and the kids, saying she was sorry to herself and them for how things turned out.