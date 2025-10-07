Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce loves her passion for music

Taylor Swift recently spoke about her "passionate" relationship with Travis Kelce. The pop star, 33, said on BBC Radio 2's The Scott Mills Show that she loves how Kelce supports her music career. "I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music." "He is so passionate about what he does that me being passionate about what I do, it connects us."

Career connection Swift on Kelce's unwavering support Swift emphasized that Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs tight end, is supportive of her future music endeavors. "There's no point in time where he's gonna be like, 'I'm really upset that you're still making the music,'" she said. The singer also highlighted the similarities between their careers despite their differences. "We both do three-and-a-half-hour shows to entertain people for three and a half hours in NFL stadiums."

Life balance Singer on her personal priorities Swift also spoke about her personal priorities, saying they have become clearer as she has aged. "The longer I'm alive, the smaller the list is of things that really matter," she said. "And the things that do matter, it's my family. It's my relationship. It's my friends. It's my art." She added that while life can be chaotic, one learns to filter out what truly matters over time.