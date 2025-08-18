How Emma Watson grew from child star to global icon

Emma Watson , who stole hearts as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, has grown into a capable actor in US cinema. Her career ranges from blockbuster franchises to films tackling societal issues, mixing commercial hits with critically acclaimed performances. Here's looking at the milestones of Watson's journey in Hollywood .

#1 'Harry Potter' series breakthrough Watson's career wouldn't have been the same without Hermione Granger. Since she was a kid, Watson became the heart of the Harry Potter franchise, which continued for over a decade. The films made billions around the globe, and Watson became a household name. Her performance was lauded for the depth and maturity beyond her years, paving the way for future opportunities.

#2 Transition to diverse roles After Harry Potter, Watson looked for roles that pushed her acting boundaries. She starred in films like The Perks of Being a Wallflower, where she played Sam, proving she could handle complicated roles. This transition was an important one as she stepped away from fantasy movies to more realistic stories, something that won her critical acclaim.

#3 Advocacy through film choices Watson has also been choosy with roles that suit her advocacy. In movies like The Bling Ring and Little Women, she picked characters that resonate with societal issues or history. Her participation often goes beyond acting; she's known for promoting gender equality and education through several platforms, including movie projects.