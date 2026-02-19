'The Kerala Story 2' director on CM's criticism: Explain yourself Entertainment Feb 19, 2026

Kamakhya Narayan Singh, director of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, is defending his movie after Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called it "poisonous propaganda" against the state's secular culture.

Singh says the film is based on real events and feels Vijayan is just ignoring uncomfortable truths.

"We see this in the news every day," Singh told NDTV, adding that FIRs are filed in such cases but some people "He has just decided to close his eyes and not accept the truth."