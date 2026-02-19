'The Kerala Story 2' director on CM's criticism: Explain yourself
Kamakhya Narayan Singh, director of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, is defending his movie after Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called it "poisonous propaganda" against the state's secular culture.
Singh says the film is based on real events and feels Vijayan is just ignoring uncomfortable truths.
"We see this in the news every day," Singh told NDTV, adding that FIRs are filed in such cases but some people "He has just decided to close his eyes and not accept the truth."
Film links to 1st part, which was heavily criticized
The movie—releasing February 27—focuses on Hindu girls allegedly forced into religious conversion through relationships.
Vijayan claims it unfairly targets Kerala and links it to the first film, which was already flagged for fictionalizing events.
Despite past Supreme Court scrutiny over accuracy, The Kerala Story 2 got a U/A rating from censors.
Meanwhile, a biologist has now taken legal action against its title in court.
Singh wants viewers to confront uncomfortable truths
Singh defended the film. He insists he wants viewers to face tough realities rather than look away—even if that sparks debate or disagreement.