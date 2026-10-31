'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' returns
Entertainment
November is packed with exciting OTT releases!
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season three lands on Prime Video November 11, diving deeper into Middle-earth as Sauron's war heats up and the One Ring takes center stage.
New OTT series and seasons
JioHotstar brings Student of the Year: After Dark on November 13, with Shanaya Kapoor playing twins in a school mystery thriller.
Also look out for The Greatest, a new Prime Video series exploring Muhammad Ali's legendary life.
Netflix's Black Doves returns for Season two, and JioHotstar drops Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season three on November 21, so there's plenty to binge this festive season!