'The Matrix Reloaded' turns 18: Reliving the Keanu Reeves classic

May 15, 2021

The Matrix Reloaded celebrates its 18th anniversary on May 15.

When The Matrix first came out, most fans believed it was a sci-fi movie of the highest order. However, The Matrix Reloaded proved us all wrong, as it became the highest-grossing movie of the franchise. The Keanu Reeves-starrer was a fantastic sequel with some of the best action sequences ever made. Let's look back at some incredible stories and trivia on its 18th anniversary.

What is 'The Matrix Reloaded' all about?

To recall, Reloaded picks up six months after The Matrix, as Neo meanders his way through the conflict between machines and the remaining humans. Neo and Trinity are in love while living in Zion. Later, Captain Niobe sends Morpheus a message about Zion facing an attack from an army of machines, looking to destroy the world in 72 hours. Only Neo can stop them.

Cast, box office collection and other details

The Matrix Reloaded earned over $735 million at the worldwide box office, and it was the most commercially successful R-rated movie at that time. Apart from Reeves, the film has a stellar cast, including Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, Jada Pinkett Smith, Monica Bellucci, and others. It was directed by the Wachowski sisters, who are now busy with the fourth Matrix film.

Carrie-Anne Moss and Reeves return for 'Matrix 4'

While the plot details are kept under wraps, the much-awaited movie is releasing on December 22 this year. Reeves earlier teased the movie, saying it has a "beautiful script that is a love story." Apart from Reeves returning as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss, who starred as Trinity, is also making a comeback. Fishburne won't return; however, a younger actor is expected to play Morpheus.

Interesting tidbits about 'The Matrix Reloaded' you didn't know

General Motors gave 300 cars for The Matrix Reloaded filming. All 300 were destroyed by the end of the movie. James Bond actor Sean Connery was also offered a role. However, he declined because he didn't understand the script. Jada Pinkett Smith was nine months pregnant, when she was considered for her role. Turns out, the movie has nearly 1,943 names in the credits.