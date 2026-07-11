'The Odyssey' producer hails Hollywood's growing interest in India
What's the story
Hollywood producer Emma Thomas recently expressed her excitement about the growing influence of Hollywood films at the Indian box office. Speaking at a press conference for The Odyssey, she said, "India is clearly a market that loves cinema." "You have such a vibrant Bollywood and other Indian film industries here. I am thrilled that Hollywood is also seeing potential for bringing films here."
Film release
'Future is in theaters': Thomas
Thomas also emphasized the importance of theatrical releases, saying, "I think that there's been a lot of talk in Hollywood about people not going to cinemas anymore." "I think India is showing us that actually, the future is in theaters!" "So, we are very happy to bring this film here. We are very happy to bring many more films here."
Film production
Matt Damon's funny take on producer Thomas
During the press conference, actor Matt Damon humorously recalled his initial conversation with Thomas before the film's production. He said, "I asked her, 'What is wrong with you?!'" "I told her that I was so happy that I am not a producer on this movie (laughs) because the level of coordination was beyond anyone's imagination." To which, Thomas replied, "This is like 6 or 7 movies, but we actually made each of these movies already."
Film details
About 'The Odyssey'
The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, stars Damon as Odysseus and Tom Holland as his son Telemachus. The film is a retelling of Homer's epic poem about Odysseus's journey home after the Trojan War. It has been shot across multiple countries using advanced IMAX technology. The film will be released on July 17.