'The Odyssey' producer hails Hollywood's growing interest in India

Film production

Matt Damon's funny take on producer Thomas

During the press conference, actor Matt Damon humorously recalled his initial conversation with Thomas before the film's production. He said, "I asked her, 'What is wrong with you?!'" "I told her that I was so happy that I am not a producer on this movie (laughs) because the level of coordination was beyond anyone's imagination." To which, Thomas replied, "This is like 6 or 7 movies, but we actually made each of these movies already."