Next Article
'The Thing with Feathers' to stream on Lionsgate Play in January
Entertainment
Benedict Cumberbatch stars in The Thing with Feathers, landing on Lionsgate Play via OTTplay Premium in India from January 9, 2026.
Adapted from Max Porter's acclaimed novella and directed by Dylan Southern, the film made its debut at Sundance and Berlinale earlier this year.
Where can you watch it?
You'll find The Thing with Feathers streaming exclusively on Lionsgate Play through OTTplay Premium.
What's the story?
Cumberbatch plays a dad trying to hold things together for his two young sons after their mother passes away.
Their grief takes shape as a giant Crow (voiced by David Thewlis), who both teases and guides them as they learn to heal.
The cast also features twins Richard and Henry Boxall, Vinette Robinson, and Sam Spruell.