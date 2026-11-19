The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest follows Rishi (Malhotra), an atheist who returns to his ancestral village with his wife, Mamta (Bhatia).

He plans to sell inherited land but discovers an ancient belief that prohibits villagers from entering a forest after sunset.

The movie also stars Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari, Sulabha Arya, Sunil Grover, and Maniesh Paul.