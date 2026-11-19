Sidharth-Tamannaah's 'The Vvaan' heads to Prime Video
What's the story
The fantasy thriller, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, will make its digital debut on Prime Video on November 20. The announcement was made by the film's team via social media. The movie was released in theaters on September 25 and received mixed reviews.
Film details
This is what happens in 'The Vvaan'
The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest follows Rishi (Malhotra), an atheist who returns to his ancestral village with his wife, Mamta (Bhatia).
He plans to sell inherited land but discovers an ancient belief that prohibits villagers from entering a forest after sunset.
The movie also stars Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari, Sulabha Arya, Sunil Grover, and Maniesh Paul.
Production details
Know more about the film
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is written by Arunabh Kumar and Anandeshwar Dwivedi.
The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra, Amit Trivedi, Sam CS, Yash Narvekar, and Raahi.
Sandeep Shirodkar has composed the background score.
Read our review of the film here.