Theron wears vinyl skirt at 'The Odyssey' Seoul event
Charlize Theron made a splash in Seoul for The Odyssey, rocking a transparent vinyl skirt layered over lace and sheer stockings, topped with a blue striped shirt and sharp patent stilettos.
Styled by Leslie Fremar, her look came straight from Tom Ford's fall 2026 collection by Haider Ackermann, definitely not your average red carpet outfit.
Theron plays Calypso in 'The Odyssey'
Theron stars as Calypso alongside Matt Damon's Odysseus in Nolan's The Odyssey, which dropped on July 17.
Her press tour has been packed with standout outfits, from a Louis Vuitton chain dress in Beijing to Dior lace.
She also grabbed attention during the London leg with an honest comment about Damon's physique and posted a daring Instagram photo wearing only diamond earrings, keeping fans buzzing about both her style and the film.