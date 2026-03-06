Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal to headline 'Milap Zaveri action love story'
For the first time, action stars Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal are joining forces in a new movie reportedly to be directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by T-Series.
The film, still untitled, is pitched as an "intense action love story" with Kirti Shetty as the female lead.
Expect plenty of hand-to-hand combat and stunts designed around both actors' signature moves.
Meanwhile, on Vidyut's and Milap's upcoming projects
Fans have been waiting to see these two real-life action heroes together on screen, and it sounds like the filmmakers are leaning into their strengths.
Shooting starts February 2026 after Tiger wraps Lag Jaa Gale.
Meanwhile, Vidyut is gearing up for his Hollywood debut in Street Fighter, while Zaveri is fresh off his recent hit Ek Deewana Deewaniyat.
If you're into big stunts or just love a good hero vs. hero face-off, this one's worth keeping an eye on.