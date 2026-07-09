Why Tillotama Shome said yes to 'Ikka'

Character depth

On playing an underdog

Shome further elaborated on her character, saying, "Even Madhura, the character I play, you see her in court, but you also see her family life." "You understand why this case is such a big deal for her because she's never had to handle something of this enormity, and she knows who she's up against." "It was great to play a character who seems like the underdog...what she would do to fight her best."