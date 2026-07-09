Why Tillotama Shome said yes to 'Ikka'
What's the story
In the upcoming Netflix courtroom drama Ikka, actor Tillotama Shome will feature as Madhura, a rookie public prosecutor. The story revolves around her facing off against a prominent defense lawyer (Sunny Deol) in a high-profile murder trial. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India about her character and the film's themes, Shome said it's not just about good versus evil but also explores the ecosystem surrounding powerful men. The film will premiere on Friday.
Character exploration
More than just a courtroom drama
Shome said, "So I play a new public prosecutor who lacks experience, who is pitted against a very experienced defense lawyer, played by none other than Sunny Deol." "But as you watch the film, there are more layers to it. With an entire ecosystem built around powerful men...there's also all the collateral that gets affected by the proceedings in court." The movie also stars Akshaye Khanna and Dia Mirza.
Character depth
On playing an underdog
Shome further elaborated on her character, saying, "Even Madhura, the character I play, you see her in court, but you also see her family life." "You understand why this case is such a big deal for her because she's never had to handle something of this enormity, and she knows who she's up against." "It was great to play a character who seems like the underdog...what she would do to fight her best."
On-set insights
What 'Ikka' taught her
Shome shared that working on Ikka taught her a lot about flexibility and adaptability. "You're in a vast cast where actors are busy and have many other projects, so you have to be very flexible and nimble." "That's something I really learned from Siddharth (P. Malhotra), our director, his capacity to deal with unseen challenges and pivot." She also praised Deol's dedication as a co-actor, calling him "a proper gentleman, a dying breed."
Career reflections
On success and upcoming action role
Shome, who has over 50 projects to her name, further shared her thoughts on success. "I would feel very successful if I can keep creating for the next 25 years." Shome is currently preparing for her upcoming film, where she'll be seen in an action avatar. "So I had never done action before, but got quite a few opportunities in Delhi Crime and Night Manager to do action." "I would love to do more of that," she said.