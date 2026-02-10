'Ghooskhor Pandat' to be renamed amid backlash

In response to the controversy, Netflix's counsel informed the Delhi High Court that the film will be renamed. The court also dismissed a plea to stay its release based on this decision. An FIR was filed against the film for allegedly associating 'Pandat' with corruption and bribery, promoting "collective defamation and hate speech," and disturbing communal harmony and public order.

Actor's response

Bajpayee, Pandey clarify on film title

Bajpayee defended the movie, clarifying that its title does not target or comment on any community, and said he was mindful of his fans' sentiments. Meanwhile, Pandey emphasized that Ghooskhor Pandat is a fictional cop drama, adding that "Pandat" is simply a colloquial name used for a fictional character. The production team has voluntarily withdrawn promotional content even before government directives were issued.