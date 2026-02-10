'Ghooskhor Pandat' to be renamed amid backlash
What's the story
The upcoming thriller Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee, produced by Neeraj Pandey, and directed by Ritesh Shah, will be renamed after the backlash from the Brahmin community. The title was deemed offensive by some netizens after its teaser release at a Netflix event in Mumbai on February 3. A complaint was filed in the Delhi High Court demanding a stay on the film's release.
Legal proceedings
Film will be renamed, court told
In response to the controversy, Netflix's counsel informed the Delhi High Court that the film will be renamed. The court also dismissed a plea to stay its release based on this decision. An FIR was filed against the film for allegedly associating 'Pandat' with corruption and bribery, promoting "collective defamation and hate speech," and disturbing communal harmony and public order.
Actor's response
Bajpayee, Pandey clarify on film title
Bajpayee defended the movie, clarifying that its title does not target or comment on any community, and said he was mindful of his fans' sentiments. Meanwhile, Pandey emphasized that Ghooskhor Pandat is a fictional cop drama, adding that "Pandat" is simply a colloquial name used for a fictional character. The production team has voluntarily withdrawn promotional content even before government directives were issued.