'MobLand' S03 is likely to happen

Tom Hardy set to return for 'MobLand' S03 after fallout

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:32 pm Jul 01, 202601:32 pm

What's the story

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy will return to the Paramount+ crime drama MobLand for a potential third season, reported Variety. This comes after Hardy's fallout with executive producer Jez Butterworth and production company 101 Studios. The disagreement had raised doubts about Hardy's future in the series, but meetings in London between him and the production team seem to have resolved their differences.