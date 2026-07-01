Tom Hardy set to return for 'MobLand' S03 after fallout
What's the story
Hollywood actor Tom Hardy will return to the Paramount+ crime drama MobLand for a potential third season, reported Variety. This comes after Hardy's fallout with executive producer Jez Butterworth and production company 101 Studios. The disagreement had raised doubts about Hardy's future in the series, but meetings in London between him and the production team seem to have resolved their differences.
Season 3 speculation
Paramount+ yet to officially renew 'MobLand' S03
Despite the resolution of Hardy's dispute, Paramount+ has not yet officially confirmed a third season for MobLand. However, the show's impressive performance on the streaming platform has led to speculation that a renewal is likely. In MobLand, Hardy plays Harry Da Souza, a fixer in the criminal underworld. The show was created by Ronan Bennett.
Cast details
Cast and crew of the show
MobLand boasts an ensemble cast including Pierce Brosnan, Paddy Considine, and Helen Mirren. Brosnan plays Conrad Harrigan, the head of a powerful crime family, while Mirren plays his wife Maeve. Considine stars as their son Kevin. Butterworth co-wrote all 10 episodes of the first season with Bennett. The series quickly became one of Paramount+'s most successful original dramas, becoming the second most-watched series on the platform.