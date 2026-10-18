Touqeer's return on 'Bigg Boss 20' spotlights Kashmir's creatives
Entertainment
Qazi Touqeer, who first won hearts on Fame Gurukul nearly 21 years ago, is back on national TV with Bigg Boss 20.
His return is shining a spotlight on Kashmir's creative scene and introducing it to viewers all over India.
Srinagar mural honors Touqeer
People in Srinagar are celebrating Qazi's comeback: a mural near Amar Singh College now honors him, thanks to artists Shahraan Fayaz and Sahil Manzoor.
He's also getting shout-outs from Hina Khan and Salman Khan for his vibrant personality.
Adding to the buzz, Qazi's family just announced a music collaboration with Arijit Singh, another exciting moment for Kashmiri talent.