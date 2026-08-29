'Toxic' controversy: CBFC re-evaluates approach to certifying extreme violence
What's the story
The controversy over Yash's latest film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups continues to escalate. Former BJP leader K Annamalai recently criticized the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for certifying films with excessive violence and misogynistic content. Although he didn't mention Toxic specifically, his comments have reportedly sparked discussions within the certification body about its approach to extreme violence in films.
Certification criteria
'The central issue being discussed is not whether...'
A report by Mid-Day has revealed that the ongoing discussion is not limited to Toxic but also involves a broader question of how graphic violence is assessed.
A CBFC source said, "The central issue being discussed is not whether an A certificate permits violent imagery...but where the depiction could be considered excessive."
"Toxic has scenes involving firearms, bloodshed, and severing of body parts."
"The board has to examine whether such imagery is justified or is being used purely for impact."
Past issues
'Marco' also under scrutiny
The reported internal discussions have also brought back Unni Mukundan's 2024 Malayalam action thriller Marco into the limelight.
CBFC had faced backlash for certifying the movie despite its gruesome violence.
These controversies have underscored the need for clearer guidelines on assessing extreme violence in films.
Film's performance
Box office collection of 'Toxic'
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened well at the box office but has since seen a decline in daily earnings.
The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has reportedly collected ₹165.95cr domestically and ₹221.35cr worldwide within three days of its release, per Sacnilk.
The gangster drama also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria.