'Toxic' controversy: CBFC re-evaluates approach to certifying extreme violence

A report by Mid-Day has revealed that the ongoing discussion is not limited to Toxic but also involves a broader question of how graphic violence is assessed.

A CBFC source said, "The central issue being discussed is not whether an A certificate permits violent imagery...but where the depiction could be considered excessive."

"Toxic has scenes involving firearms, bloodshed, and severing of body parts."

"The board has to examine whether such imagery is justified or is being used purely for impact."