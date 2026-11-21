Trailer for 'King' arrives December 14 before December 24 release
Shah Rukh Khan fans, get ready: King's trailer lands on December 14, only 10 days before the movie hits theaters on December 24.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, this action thriller stars Deepika Padukone alongside SRK.
The buzz kicked off with the track Tu Mil Jaaye dropping on SRK's birthday.
'King' pairs Khan with daughter
The promo campaign is set to take over year-end media, with another song from Sachin-Jigar coming soon.
King also marks the first time SRK shares screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan.
Following hits like Pathaan and Jawan, this film aims to keep SRK's winning streak going strong, with plenty of action promised.