The 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' lies you totally ignored

The beloved sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S has kept us entertained for decades with its humor and relatable characters. But, behind the laughter, there are elements of pure fiction that many of the viewers might not have noticed. From unrealistic living situations to improbable plot twists, these fictional aspects are far from reality. Let's take a look at some of these overlooked fictional elements.

Apartment size Unrealistic apartment sizes One of the most glaringly fictional elements in F.R.I.E.N.D.S is Monica's apartment. A spacious two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan would actually cost so much more than what a chef and an unemployed actor could afford. The creators of the show confessed that they made the apartment bigger than it was to fit the filming needs and character interactions.

Job stability Improbable job stability One of the most unrealistic aspects of F.R.I.E.N.D.S has to be how the characters never seem to struggle with job changes. For example, Rachel goes from being a waitress to working in fashion, just like that! In the real world, career changes would be much harder and would involve a lot of financial strain, especially in a competitive city such as New York.

The couch Central Perk's magical reserved couch One of the biggest fictional things in F.R.I.E.N.D.S is how the gang always gets the same orange couch at Central Perk. No matter the time of day, it's magically empty—just waiting for them. In a busy New York café, that would never happen unless they owned it! Yet, in the show, it becomes their daily hangout spot, making viewers believe it's totally normal. In reality, you'd be lucky to find a free chair!

Profession Ross's infinite time off from academia Ross Geller is a college professor and paleontologist, but somehow he's always free. Whether it's meeting friends at Central Perk, going on trips, or dealing with drama, Ross is rarely seen teaching or working. In real life, professors are busy with classes, grading, and research. But F.R.I.E.N.D.S skips all that and shows him as super available—basically a full-time coffee drinker with a part-time job in dinosaurs.