Unitree's humanoid robots and Wu wow 'America's Got Talent' judges
Unitree, a Chinese robotics company from China, made waves on America's Got Talent season 21 with eight humanoid robots dancing perfectly in sync alongside Yufei Wu, a 26-year-old performer from Sichuan.
Their routine to "Abracadabra" had all four judges raving: Simon Cowell called it "nuts, but brilliant," and Mel joked that if anyone missed a step, it was Wu!
The act marked a big moment for Chinese robotics in US entertainment and showed off China's progress in AI.
Unitree's robot folk dance drew attention
Unitree caught attention at China's 2025 Spring Festival Gala with a robot folk dance.
Their AGT debut not only impressed viewers but also highlighted how far Chinese humanoid robots have come.
The performance underscored China's growing influence in AI and robotics, areas that are shaping tech worldwide right now.