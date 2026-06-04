Unitree's humanoid robots and Wu wow 'America's Got Talent' judges Entertainment Jun 04, 2026

Unitree, a Chinese robotics company from China, made waves on America's Got Talent season 21 with eight humanoid robots dancing perfectly in sync alongside Yufei Wu, a 26-year-old performer from Sichuan.

Their routine to "Abracadabra" had all four judges raving: Simon Cowell called it "nuts, but brilliant," and Mel joked that if anyone missed a step, it was Wu!

The act marked a big moment for Chinese robotics in US entertainment and showed off China's progress in AI.