Bill Maher makes controversial comments about Dolly Parton
What's the story
The entertainment industry is still reeling from the shock of Dolly Parton's death on Tuesday after a "brief battle with cancer." The legendary singer was honored by many celebrities worldwide, including Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Billy Ray Cyrus. However, some tributes have drawn criticism for being disrespectful or inappropriate, including Bill Maher's recent monologue.
Controversial tribute
What did Maher say about Parton's death?
In his Friday monologue on Real Time, Maher said, "All this (significant world events) is going on, and all America could really talk about...was how sad it is we lost Dolly Parton."
He added that "everybody around the country, even around the world" was honoring the late singer.
"London, they're doing things. The Santa Monica Ferris wheel is lit up with hearts. The Empire State Building was put up in pink."
"The Sphere in Las Vegas added a nipple."
Twitter Post
Here's what Maher said
It's the six-month anniversary of our "little excursion" into Iran. This war just goes on and on, with both sides almost losing interest; it's like fucking on coke. pic.twitter.com/6YoQXbASUx— Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 29, 2026
Disrespectful tribute
Ricky Schroder's tribute to Parton also drew ire
Ricky Schroder, who played Parton's father in two biopic movies about her childhood, also faced backlash.
He wrote online, "I didn't agree with her advocating for Transgender & Covid Vaccine support... but Loved her anyway."
In a follow-up post after the backlash from his initial comments began, Schroder reportedly posted a clip on his Instagram Stories about her support of the COVID-19 vaccine, writing, "I warned Dolly to not support the Experiment. Wished she listened."