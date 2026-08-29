Bill Maher makes controversial comments about Dolly Parton

In his Friday monologue on Real Time, Maher said, "All this (significant world events) is going on, and all America could really talk about...was how sad it is we lost Dolly Parton."

He added that "everybody around the country, even around the world" was honoring the late singer.

"London, they're doing things. The Santa Monica Ferris wheel is lit up with hearts. The Empire State Building was put up in pink."

"The Sphere in Las Vegas added a nipple."