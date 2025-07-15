Urvashi and Joju George begin filming 'Aasha;' Aishwarya Lekshmi joins cast

'Aasha' aims for pan-Indian appeal

Aasha isn't just another regional film—it's being shot in five languages (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi) to reach viewers all over India.

The first-look poster—a birdcage open among greenery—hints at themes of hope and freedom.

With its unique writing team and stars like Aishwarya Lekshmi joining after her Thug Life success, this project is aiming big for a pan-Indian audience.