Urvashi and Joju George begin filming 'Aasha;' Aishwarya Lekshmi joins cast
Aasha, a new Malayalam film starring Joju George, Urvashi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vijayaraghavan, and Ramesh Girija, has officially started filming after a traditional pooja at Thrikkakkara Vamana Moorthy Temple.
Directed by Safar Sanal in his debut and co-written with Joju George and Ramesh Girija, the movie brings together both seasoned talent and fresh energy.
'Aasha' aims for pan-Indian appeal
Aasha isn't just another regional film—it's being shot in five languages (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi) to reach viewers all over India.
The first-look poster—a birdcage open among greenery—hints at themes of hope and freedom.
With its unique writing team and stars like Aishwarya Lekshmi joining after her Thug Life success, this project is aiming big for a pan-Indian audience.