Vanga's 'Spirit' October 29 2027 clash with 'Ramayana Part 2'
Entertainment
Big update for movie fans: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film, Spirit (with Prabhas and Triptii Dimri), has shifted its release to October 29, 2027, lining up a box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 2.
Both films are now set to hit theaters during Diwali 2027, so it's going to be a pretty exciting festival season for Bollywood lovers.
Vanga teases Prabhas look for 'Spirit'
Vanga got fans buzzing on October 18 by teasing a fresh look of Prabhas in Spirit before dropping the new release date.
Spirit also features Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. The film is already creating serious hype.