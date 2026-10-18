Vanga's 'Spirit' October 29 2027 clash with 'Ramayana Part 2'

Big update for movie fans: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film, Spirit (with Prabhas and Triptii Dimri), has shifted its release to October 29, 2027, lining up a box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 2.

Both films are now set to hit theaters during Diwali 2027, so it's going to be a pretty exciting festival season for Bollywood lovers.