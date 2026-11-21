VHP demands 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' pulled over distortion
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) wants the new film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend pulled from theaters, saying it twists the original story.
According to VHP General Secretary Bajrang Lal Bagra, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend makes Ravana look heroic and changes Lord Ram's journey into just a personal revenge plot.
Bagra decries Tiwari film's Ravana portrayal
Bagra also pointed out that Ramayana: Rise of a Legend skips important moments like Ahalya's redemption and Kevat's devotion, scenes he feels are central to Lord Ram's character.
He called the portrayal of Ravana as misleading and disrespectful.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has sparked controversy for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.