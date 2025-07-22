Vidya Balan on working with Riteish Deshmukh: Felt like chat Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

Vidya Balan shared how working with Riteish Deshmukh on the upcoming Marathi film Raja Shivaji felt more like a genuine chat between actors than just following instructions.

She said, "Because he's an actor himself, his direction felt incredibly natural."

Vidya also mentioned she's proud to help bring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's story to a wider audience.