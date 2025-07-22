Next Article
Vidya Balan on working with Riteish Deshmukh: Felt like chat
Vidya Balan shared how working with Riteish Deshmukh on the upcoming Marathi film Raja Shivaji felt more like a genuine chat between actors than just following instructions.
She said, "Because he's an actor himself, his direction felt incredibly natural."
Vidya also mentioned she's proud to help bring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's story to a wider audience.
'Raja Shivaji' also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan
Set to release on May 1, 2026, Raja Shivaji is a big-budget historical drama. The cast includes Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan.
This project marks Vidya's first time being directed by Deshmukh—they last acted together way back in Heyy Babyy (2007).