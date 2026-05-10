Kamal Haasan, Madhavan, Pooja Hegde congratulate Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The ceremony took place at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium and was attended by several personalities from the film industry. Several celebrities, prominently from the Tamil film industry , took to social media to congratulate the actor-turned-politician.

Celebrity reactions Kamal Haasan, Trisha sent best wishes to Vijay Veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to social media to congratulate Vijay. He wrote on X, "May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamil Nadu Victory League, the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ. May it reach new heights." Actor Trisha, who is rumored to be dating the superstar, briefly spoke to Zoom after the ceremony. She said, "Congratulations. I am super happy."

More reactions Shanthanu, Prakash Raj also congratulated the actor Actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj shared a video of Vijay from the ceremony and wrote on social media, "C. Joseph Vijay Enum Naan. This feels personal na @actorvijay Congratulations." Actor Prakash Raj also extended his wishes on X, writing, "Wishing you the best to succeed in your new responsibility. May the state thrive in your governance too." Actor Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate Vijay. She wrote, "Woahhhh. @actorvijay... or as it should now say Chief Minister.Vijay. Sir."

Advertisement

More wishes R Madhavan, RJ Balaji expressed their happiness Director RJ Balaji shared his happiness and penned, "Knowing you and your intentions, look forward to your inclusive and progressive government taking our glorious state to the next level !!!" Veteran actor R Madhavan also lauded Vijay, writing, "May your tenure as the Chief Minister be the most rewarding and impactful one for our state." Notably, while several members of Vijay's family attended the ceremony, the actor's estranged wife, Sangeetha, and children, Jason and Divya Sasha, were conspicuously absent.

Advertisement