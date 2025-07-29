Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' gets early US release—fans divided on showtimes
Kingdom, the much-awaited Telugu film starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is shaking things up with its global premiere in the US on July 30, 2024—almost a day before it hits screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Usually, big movies drop everywhere at once, so this early US release has definitely caught fans' attention.
Over 15,000 tickets sold for 1st US screenings
Over 15,000 tickets have already been snapped up for Kingdom's first US screenings, according to Shloka Entertainments.
Still, some fans aren't thrilled about the limited showtimes and voiced their frustration online.
The movie kicks off a planned duology and features Deverakonda as an undercover cop—a role he's excited to explore more.
With music by Anirudh Ravichander and production from Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, there's plenty of hype building for this new chapter.
```