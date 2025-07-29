Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' gets early US release—fans divided on showtimes

Over 15,000 tickets sold for 1st US screenings

Over 15,000 tickets have already been snapped up for Kingdom's first US screenings, according to Shloka Entertainments.

Still, some fans aren't thrilled about the limited showtimes and voiced their frustration online.

The movie kicks off a planned duology and features Deverakonda as an undercover cop—a role he's excited to explore more.

With music by Anirudh Ravichander and production from Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, there's plenty of hype building for this new chapter.

```