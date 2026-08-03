Vikrant Massey to join Aamir Khan in 'Lalkaara'?

A source revealed, "Besides Aamir Khan, the makers are looking to cast three more actors in extremely prominent roles. Vikrant Massey has been approached for one such important part."

"The actor has proved his worth by portraying diverse characters across genres. The makers are therefore confident that he'll be able to pull off the role."

The source added that the film will require a long-term commitment due to extensive preparation.

Massey has yet to respond to the makers.