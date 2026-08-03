Vikrant Massey to join Aamir Khan in 'Lalkaara'?
What's the story
After the success of Sitaare Zameen Par (2025), Aamir Khan is now preparing for his next project, Lalkaara. The film is expected to go on floors later this year, and the makers are currently in the casting stage. According to a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, actor Vikrant Massey has been offered a significant role in this period drama.
Casting details
Long-term commitment required for this film
A source revealed, "Besides Aamir Khan, the makers are looking to cast three more actors in extremely prominent roles. Vikrant Massey has been approached for one such important part."
"The actor has proved his worth by portraying diverse characters across genres. The makers are therefore confident that he'll be able to pull off the role."
The source added that the film will require a long-term commitment due to extensive preparation.
Massey has yet to respond to the makers.
Film details
Not a biopic, but an intense sports drama
Earlier, Bollywood Hungama reported that Lalkaara is not a biopic but is based on the iconic 1952 Test series between India and Pakistan.
The script, written by Piyush Gupta of Dangal (2016) fame and Neeraj Singh of Nil Battey Sannata (2016) fame, is said to be an "intense sports drama exploring themes of rivalry, friendship, partition, and nationalism."
Jubilee and Freedom at Midnight star Sidhant Gupta has also reportedly joined the project.
Production details
Rajkumar Hirani is on board as producer
Lalkaara will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.
Interestingly, Rajkumar Hirani has also joined the project but only as a producer.
Khan shares a strong bond with both Akhtar and Hirani.
While Akhtar directed him in Dil Chahta Hai (2001), he worked with Hirani on 3 Idiots (2009) and PK (2014).
Actor's portfolio
Massey's recent and upcoming projects
Massey has recently been seen in two web releases, Pritam And Pedro and Musafir Cafe.
He will also be seen in the international film White, where he plays Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.
Last week, Bollywood Hungama also reported that he has bagged a role in Ajay Devgn-starrer Chauhaan.
However, his casting has not been officially confirmed yet.