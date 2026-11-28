'Deeply disappointed': Denis Villeneuve on 'Dune 3,' 'Avengers: Doomsday' clash
What's the story
Acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve has expressed his disappointment over the release clash between Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday. Both films are set to hit theaters on December 18, which could lead to a massive box office showdown. In a recent interview with Time magazine, Villeneuve opened up about his concerns regarding this competition.
Past struggles
'Dune' films faced challenges during pandemic and strikes
Villeneuve reflected on the release of the first Dune film during the pandemic, stating it performed well despite difficult circumstances.
He said, "The first Dune came out at the end of the pandemic. We made a great box office in a very rough environment."
He added that the second film also faced challenges with its release date due to two Hollywood strikes.
"We had success, but it was not easy," he said.
Disappointment expressed
Release date clash with 'Avengers: Doomsday' is disappointing for Villeneuve
Villeneuve was disappointed when Disney moved the release of Avengers: Doomsday from May 1, 2026, to December 18.
"I was deeply disappointed," he said. "But we had committed to this date, to IMAX. It was impossible to move."
"I'm no fool. Those movies are a mammoth. So I accepted my fate."
"Dune is not a mammoth like the Avengers, but it's a sexy little animal that has a lot of firepower, and I hope we will survive."
Optimism maintained
Optimism surrounds 'Dune 3'
Despite the competition, Villeneuve is optimistic about Dune 3's potential.
"It could be one of the biggest box office weekends of all time because of both movies," he said.
"Am I in competition with the Avengers? Absolutely not. It's a T rex. But I stand proud because I think the film delivers."
Film details
Cast and crew of 'Dune 3'
Dune 3, based on Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah, is set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides's rule over the Imperium.
Zendaya returns as Chani, who is now at odds with Paul.
The film also features Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Robert Pattinson as Scytale, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.
Villeneuve co-wrote the screenplay with Brian K. Vaughan.
'Doomsday'
Meanwhile, learn more about 'Avengers: Doomsday'
The Marvel film features Robert Downey Jr. as the main antagonist, Dr. Victor Von Doom/Dr. Doom.
It also brings back several superheroes from different universes, including the New Avengers, Fantastic Four, Wakandans, Black Panther, and X-Men characters, alongside many original Avengers.
It is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.
The movie will hit Indian cinemas on December 17.