What to expect from Vin Diesel's action movie 'Burial Hill'
What's the story
Hollywood actor Vin Diesel is set to star in an original action movie titled Burial Hill, reported Deadline. The film will be written by Mike McGrale, known for his work on the upcoming John Wick spinoff Caine. It will be directed by Jamie Payne of Netflix's Luther fame. The story revolves around a reclusive groundskeeper with a past who must confront his former life to protect a young witness from corrupt state police officers.
Film insights
Plot details and production companies
The plot of Burial Hill revolves around a corrupt State Police unit that chases a young witness to their crimes into the cemetery where Diesel's character lives.
He is then compelled to re-enter the world he left behind in order to save her and expose the cops who are determined to conceal their wrongdoings.
The film is being produced by Mad River Pictures's Marc Butan, Diesel, and Samantha Vincent's One Race Films.
Distribution deal
Amazon MGM Studios in advanced talks for international rights
Amazon MGM Studios is reportedly finalizing a deal for most of the international rights to Burial Hill, excluding a few territories, such as CIS.
The deal is said to be worth between $35 million and $40 million.
There are also ongoing discussions about a potential North American deal, although details about the interested parties remain unclear.
Filming schedule
Film likely to be shot next year
Burial Hill is reportedly being fast-tracked with plans to begin filming in the first quarter of next year, likely in Australia.
The film has a budget between $60 million and $70 million, with additional funding from producers.
If the shoot goes as planned, it will be Diesel's first non-Marvel or Fast & Furious film in six years and only his second in the last decade.
Ongoing ventures
Diesel currently busy with 'Fast Forever' production
Currently, Diesel is busy with the production of Fast Forever for a 2028 release.
He was also recently announced as an executive producer on a Fast & Furious TV series for Universal.
The actor-producer is represented by CAA and Linden Entertainment, while Payne is represented by UTA and Independent Talent Group.
McGrale's representation includes CAA and Heroes and Villains Entertainment.