'War 2' tickets out! Bookings open for massive pan-India release Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

War 2 tickets are now up for grabs!

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this action-packed sequel stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR as super-spies, and lands in theaters on August 14, 2025.

The film will be available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, with the buzz all about its intense action scenes—so fans are being urged to lock in their seats early.