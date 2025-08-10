'War 2' tickets out! Bookings open for massive pan-India release
War 2 tickets are now up for grabs!
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this action-packed sequel stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR as super-spies, and lands in theaters on August 14, 2025.
The film will be available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, with the buzz all about its intense action scenes—so fans are being urged to lock in their seats early.
'War 2' to hit over 5,000 screens in India
The Hindi version alone is rolling out on an impressive 5,000 screens nationwide—making War 2 one of the widest releases ever.
As part of YRF's Spy Universe (think Ek Tha Tiger and Pathaan), it also features interconnected film 'Alpha' with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh.
With Hrithik back as Major Kabir Dhaliwal after the first film's huge success, expectations are sky-high for another blockbuster spy showdown.