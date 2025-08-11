'War 2' to clash with 'Gehraiyaan 2' at box office

Meanwhile, here's more about 'War 2'

Bobby Deol joins as the main villain, with his character making a dramatic entrance in an end-credits scene that sets up another film called Alpha.

War 2 explores clashing ideas of patriotism between Roshan's and Jr NTR's spy characters, promising high-stakes action and fresh conflict.

Plus, releasing around Independence Day makes it a major event for fans of the franchise—which already has a huge following after War earned over ₹475 crore at the box office.