'War 2' to clash with 'Gehraiyaan 2' at box office
War 2, the sequel to the blockbuster War (2019), is set to hit theaters on August 14, 2025.
The film brings back Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal and introduces Jr NTR and Kiara Advani to the YRF Spy Universe.
Despite earlier buzz, Salman Khan's Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan won't appear this time, although their characters will be referenced.
Meanwhile, here's more about 'War 2'
Bobby Deol joins as the main villain, with his character making a dramatic entrance in an end-credits scene that sets up another film called Alpha.
War 2 explores clashing ideas of patriotism between Roshan's and Jr NTR's spy characters, promising high-stakes action and fresh conflict.
Plus, releasing around Independence Day makes it a major event for fans of the franchise—which already has a huge following after War earned over ₹475 crore at the box office.