Warner Bros. India rereleases 2 'Dune' films starting December 4
Get ready, Dune fans: Warner Bros. India is re-releasing the first two Dune movies in theaters for one week starting December 4, 2026.
It's the perfect chance to catch up (or relive the adventure) before Dune: Part Three arrives on December 18.
'Dune: Part Three' tickets on sale
Directed by Denis Villeneuve and based on Frank Herbert's novels, the series follows Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as he battles for control of Arrakis and faces betrayal.
The third movie jumps ahead 20 years, with Paul now emperor facing fresh threats.
Expect familiar faces like Zendaya and Jason Momoa, plus newcomers Anya Taylor-Joy and Robert Pattinson.
Tickets for Dune: Part Three go on sale November 21, with paid previews starting December 16.