What's the story

The cult television show F.R.I.E.N.D.S took the world by storm when it first aired in the 1990s. It gives us a glimpse of friendship dynamics that we all can relate to.

The show's representation of camaraderie, support, and fun between friends is spot on.

By looking closely at the characters's interactions, we can learn what makes friendships work and why they matter in our lives.