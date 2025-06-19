What's the story

Once a staple of blockbuster films, Keanu Reeves has seen a resurgence in his career, all thanks to his roles on streaming platforms.

The shift has enabled him to reach new audiences and showcase the versatility of the actor he is.

By embracing the digital age, Reeves has managed to stay relevant in an ever-evolving industry.

Here are some key insights into how streaming roles have contributed to this revival.