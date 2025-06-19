'Peddi': Divyenndu as Ram Bujji is rough, gruff, and handsome
What's the story
The makers of the highly anticipated Telugu film Peddi have unveiled the first look of actor Divyenndu Sharma (or simply Divyenndu) in his menacing role as Ram Bujji.
The announcement was made on June 19, coinciding with Sharma's birthday.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and starring Ram Charan in the lead role, Peddi is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a grand scale.
Character reveal
Cricket to play a significant role in the film
In the poster, Sharma can be seen twirling a cricket ball in the air, suggesting that cricket will play a significant role in the film.
A source close to the production team revealed that his character will have "terrific scenes" and is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of Peddi.
The film also features Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar in a pivotal role.
Film details
Period drama based on 2 rival gangs
A teaser released earlier had shown Charan playing a stylish cricket shot. According to sources, Peddi is a period drama based on two rival gangs in a small village. Apart from cricket, the film will also highlight various other sports.
The music for Peddi is being composed by AR Rahman, and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as the female lead.
Sharma had earlier shared some snaps from the set. It releases on March 27, 2026.
Happiest Birthday To Our RAM BUJJI @Divyenndu 🔥#PEDDI pic.twitter.com/uMTcnxPgWU— PEDDI (@PeddiMovieOffl) June 19, 2025