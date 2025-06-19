What's the story

The makers of the highly anticipated Telugu film Peddi have unveiled the first look of actor Divyenndu Sharma (or simply Divyenndu) in his menacing role as Ram Bujji.

The announcement was made on June 19, coinciding with Sharma's birthday.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and starring Ram Charan in the lead role, Peddi is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a grand scale.