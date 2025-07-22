Fact vs fiction: What 'The Crown' nails about royal life

Popular television series The Crown has fascinated audiences with its depiction of the British royal family. Although the show is a dramatized version, there are many things that it gets right about royal protocol. These aspects give us a sneak peek into what royals have to comply with. Here are some key areas where The Crown stays true to real-life royalty.

Dress code Accurate depiction of formal attire In The Crown, we often see the characters strictly following dress codes, which is also a royal protocol in real life. Royals are expected to dress formally during public appearances, with certain guidelines for each occasion. For example, women often wear hats and gloves during daytime events, whereas men don formal suits or military uniforms. The show captures these nuances perfectly, showing how much importance is given to attire in royal circles.

Ceremonies Realistic portrayal of ceremonial events Ceremonial events like state banquets and investitures, shown in The Crown, are a true reflection of actual royal protocols. These events are known for their meticulous planning and how closely they follow traditions. The series shows how seating arrangements, speeches, and even table settings are done according to the rule book. By showing this, The Crown gives an insight into ceremonial details which are a big part of royal life.

Hierarchy Insightful representation of hierarchical structure One of the best things that The Crown does is depict how hierarchical the royal family is and how it affects decision-making. In reality, senior members have more say in official matters than the juniors. The show captures the essence of this by showing the way characters interact with each other, and how hierarchy defines what you do in the monarchy.