Where to watch Sanjay Dutt's 'Khalnayak' ahead of 'Khalnayak Returns'

The film was released in theaters on August 6, 1993. It also starred Anupam Kher and Rakhee Gulzar in key roles. AK Hangal, Sushmita Mukherjee, and Siddharth Randeria were part of the supporting cast. The drama follows the story of two police officers, Ram (Shroff) and Ganga (Dixit), who attempt to apprehend criminal Ballu (Dutt). Kher plays Ishwar, while Gulzar portrays Ballu's mother Aarti Prasad. The film was a massive hit and became the second-highest-grossing movie of the year.

Sequel inspiration

How 'Khalnayak Returns' came into being

At the Khalnayak Returns event, Dutt revealed that he got the idea for the sequel while he was in jail in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blast case. He asked around 4,000 inmates if they would want to watch a sequel, and they all said yes! Later, he asked everyone to provide one-page ideas about the new film. After coming out on parole, he asked Ghai to go through them, following which he said the sequel should be made.