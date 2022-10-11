Entertainment

Madonna's latest TikTok leaves netizens second guessing pop queen's sexuality

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Oct 11, 2022, 11:40 am 2 min read

Madonna's latest TikTok has got everyone talking

Social media has, for sure, made it easier for celebrities to communicate with the community. Although many stars have publicists looking after their Twitter/TikTok accounts, often, they have the whip in their hands. And, "Queen of Pop" Madonna has "communicated" recently and sent everyone into a frenzy. In her latest TikTok upload, she seemingly hinted at being gay. While some celebrated, others were disgruntled.

Video What actually happened in the viral clip?

In a new 10-second video on the viral video-sharing platform (which is not available in India), Madonna appeared to be admitting she's gay (an umbrella term here). The caption reads: "If I miss I'm gay," as we see the popstar holding a pink undergarment. She then attempts to throw it in a trash can and misses widely. The clip concludes with her shrugging coolly.

Speculation Was she really saying something or simply participating in trend?

As soon as the video was posted, fans went gaga wondering if this was a roundabout way for the Vogue singer to come out. But the format of the video isn't unique to her and, as many noted, Madonna could also be simply taking part in a TikTok trend. This "If I miss I'm gay" trend involves carelessly tossing something and missing the aim.

Reactions Obviously, internet was heavily divided

Nonetheless, the short clip got netizens talking. While some praised the Papa Don't Preach singer for not labeling herself in order to "queerbait." Others didn't seem to be delighted by the "stunt" pulled by the 64-year-old. One Twitter user accused the American singer-songwriter of seeking "validation from young people, [staying] relevant and seeking attention comes out as gay..."

Looking back Madonna once famously said, 'everybody has a bisexual nature'

Either way, Madonna's new clip should not come as a surprise because of statements given by the artist decades back. In a famous 1991 interview, the Like a Prayer singer told an LGBTQ+ magazine, "everybody has a bisexual nature." And who can forget her iconic kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera during her 2003 MTV VMAs performance?

Some of y’all need to put respect on Madonna’s name. Her philanthropy and activism for gay rights when no one else dared to talk about them is something to never ever forget. pic.twitter.com/NK5ZfuBwqN — madge gone wild // finally enough love (@justIikeaprayer) October 10, 2022