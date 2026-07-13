Yash Raj Films appoints Banerjee as new head of talent
Yash Raj Films (YRF) has named Arjun Banerjee as the new head of its talent division.
With more than 10 years in the industry (including stints at Exceed Entertainment and Collective Artists Network), Banerjee steps in to help YRF boost its presence in talent management.
He will report directly to CEO Akshaye Widhani, who says this move is all about building a stronger, more dynamic team for the future.
Banerjee to build YRF Talent platform
Banerjee's main goal? To shape YRF Talent into a world-class platform that helps artists grow lasting careers.
Widhani said he is confident Banerjee will drive fresh opportunities for both established stars like Rani Mukerji, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sonam Kapoor, and rising names such as Vaani Kapoor, Sharvari, and Ahaan Panday.
It is clear YRF wants to keep supporting both big names and up-and-comers in Bollywood.