Yash Raj Films appoints Banerjee as new head of talent

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has named Arjun Banerjee as the new head of its talent division.

With more than 10 years in the industry (including stints at Exceed Entertainment and Collective Artists Network), Banerjee steps in to help YRF boost its presence in talent management.

He will report directly to CEO Akshaye Widhani, who says this move is all about building a stronger, more dynamic team for the future.