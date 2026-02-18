Yash's 'Toxic' plot leaked online; film rated 18+
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, has had its plot details revealed. The overseas distributor of the film, Phars Film, updated their website with a detailed synopsis of the movie. The updates were made on platforms catering to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Middle East markets. Toxic will clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the box office on March 19.
Film synopsis
'Toxic' set against backdrop of colonialism and local crime
The official synopsis describes Toxic as an action-thriller set in Goa from the early 1940s to the 1970s, during a time of significant sociopolitical change. The narrative revolves around a man's transformation as he builds a criminal empire against the backdrop of decaying colonialism and rising local crime syndicates. It reads, "Toxic is a savage action-thriller saga that plunges into the rot festering beneath paradise."
Themes
Themes of paranoia, betrayal, survival highlighted in synopsis
The synopsis further elaborates on the themes of power, betrayal, and survival in Toxic. It states, "Power is not granted - it is seized, and it always demands repayment." "As smuggling routes become battlegrounds and loyalties unravel into suspicion, paranoia turns into a means of survival." The film has been rated 18 TBC (18+ To Be Confirmed).
Production details
Cast and crew of 'Toxic'
Toxic is directed by Mohandas and backed by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their respective banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi. It was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, but will also be released in other South Indian languages as well as Hindi.