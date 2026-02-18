Yash's 'Toxic' plot leaked online; film rated 18+

The much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups , starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, has had its plot details revealed. The overseas distributor of the film, Phars Film, updated their website with a detailed synopsis of the movie. The updates were made on platforms catering to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Middle East markets. Toxic will clash with Ranveer Singh 's Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the box office on March 19.

Film synopsis 'Toxic' set against backdrop of colonialism and local crime The official synopsis describes Toxic as an action-thriller set in Goa from the early 1940s to the 1970s, during a time of significant sociopolitical change. The narrative revolves around a man's transformation as he builds a criminal empire against the backdrop of decaying colonialism and rising local crime syndicates. It reads, "Toxic is a savage action-thriller saga that plunges into the rot festering beneath paradise."

Themes Themes of paranoia, betrayal, survival highlighted in synopsis The synopsis further elaborates on the themes of power, betrayal, and survival in Toxic. It states, "Power is not granted - it is seized, and it always demands repayment." "As smuggling routes become battlegrounds and loyalties unravel into suspicion, paranoia turns into a means of survival." The film has been rated 18 TBC (18+ To Be Confirmed).

