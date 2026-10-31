Zaveri dedicates next film to Gupta following October 30 passing

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri is dedicating his next movie to his mentor, Sanjay Gupta, who passed away on October 30, 2026.

Zaveri shared a heartfelt post about their final meeting, saying, "We met 10 days ago and I told you the title of my next film. And you jumped in joy and said 'Milap. The original film with the same title was produced by my father!!!' The joy I felt at that moment and the pride you felt in me is indescribable. That title. This film. Will be dedicated to you. I love you Guruji. I will always love you."

This tribute is Zaveri's way of honoring the person who shaped much of his career.