Zinta sues Google, Meta for AI deepfakes at Bombay HC
Bollywood star Preity Zinta has taken her fight against AI-generated deepfakes and manipulated memes to the Bombay High Court. She is suing Google and Meta, saying these digital creations violate her copyright and privacy.
The court has asked everyone involved to come up with a plan for removing the offending content, with more decisions expected next week.
Google and Meta offer flagged takedowns
Zinta says these platforms shared fake videos, memes, and chatbot personas without her OK, which seriously impacts her rights.
Her lawyer argued that deepfake technology is getting smarter, and action needs to happen fast.
Google and Meta are willing to take down flagged links but do not want a blanket ban that could remove legitimate content too.
The next hearing is set for July 6, following similar moves by celebrities like Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty.