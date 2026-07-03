Zinta sues Google, Meta for AI deepfakes at Bombay HC

Google and Meta offer flagged takedowns

Zinta says these platforms shared fake videos, memes, and chatbot personas without her OK, which seriously impacts her rights.

Her lawyer argued that deepfake technology is getting smarter, and action needs to happen fast.

Google and Meta are willing to take down flagged links but do not want a blanket ban that could remove legitimate content too.

The next hearing is set for July 6, following similar moves by celebrities like Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty.