NIA arrests 2 men for harboring terrorists in Pahalgam attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead on April 22. The accused, identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, are said to have provided shelter and logistical support to the attackers. They have also revealed the names of three terrorists involved in the attack, who are confirmed Pakistani nationals associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).