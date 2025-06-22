NIA arrests 2 men for harboring terrorists in Pahalgam attack
What's the story
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead on April 22. The accused, identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, are said to have provided shelter and logistical support to the attackers. They have also revealed the names of three terrorists involved in the attack, who are confirmed Pakistani nationals associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
Details revealed
Accused harbored terrorists at seasonal hut in hill park
According to an NIA statement, the Jothars had knowingly harbored the terrorists at a seasonal hut in Hill Park before the attack. They provided food, shelter, and logistical support to the terrorists who selectively targeted tourists based on their religious identity. The duo has been arrested under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
Aftermath
Attack on tourists
The attack took place in Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, where four heavily armed terrorists opened fire on tourists after inquiring about their religion. Among the killed was a ponywallah. The incident contributed to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, which included military actions such as India's precision airstrikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) dubbed "Operation Sindoor." It also led to the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty by India.