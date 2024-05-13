Next Article

Arambai Tenggol members arrested for assaulting police

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:42 pm May 13, 202412:42 pm

What's the story Two members of the radical Meitei group—Arambai Tenggol—were arrested on Sunday for allegedly abducting and assaulting four Manipur Police personnel from Kangpokpi district, Imphal East. This marks the second such incident this year in which members of Arambai Tenggol have been involved in the abduction and assault of police personnel. The two accused were identified as Taibanganba Sanoujam (25), and Moirangthem Bobo (40) of Arambai Tenggol, a Manipur Police statement released on Monday morning said.

Accused identified

"Search operations continue to arrest the other accused persons involved in the incident," the statement added. According to police, the abducted personnel—Ram Bahadur Karki, Ramesh Budhathoki, Manoj Khatiwoda, and Md. Taj Khan—were on duty when they were stopped and abducted from Imphal East at around 12:30pm on Saturday. They returned to the Kangpokpi police station at around 3:30pm the same day.

Incident details

3 from Nepali community, 1 from Muslim community abducted

Amid the conflict in the state, Kuki-Zomi police personnel from Kangpokpi district—where they constitute the majority—refrain from operating in Meitei-dominated regions of the state. Similarly, Meitei police personnel largely avoid venturing into Kuki-Zomi majority areas. A police officer from Kangpokpi district added that the four police personnel who were abducted are not affiliated with either warring community. Three are from the Nepali community and one is Muslim.

Statement

Blindfolded, taken to unknown location

According to police, the four men were assigned to collect some items from the commando complex in the police headquarters in Imphal on Saturday. "Before they reached, personnel inside the...complex warned them...miscreants were waiting outside...They were told to return to Kangpokpi without collecting the items," police said. "They...were stopped in Koreingei...by...30 armed men. They were blindfolded and taken to an unknown location...[and] beaten. They were released later but their mobile phones and some cash were looted from them," they added.

In February

2 cops abducted in Imphal East

In February of this year, two police personnel—including an additional superintendent of police—were abducted by the Arambai Tenggol in Imphal East. This took place after some of its members were detained by the police in connection with vehicle thefts. The abducted police personnel were later rescued. Subsequently, Manipur Police commandos in various valley districts staged a protest by laying down their arms.

Background

Ethnic violence in Manipur

Manipur has been embroiled in ethnic violence that erupted between the majority Meiteis and the tribal Kukis last year on May 3 over the former's demand for ST status. Meiteis, who constitute 53% of the state's population, are concerned regarding the "influx of illegal immigrants" from Bangladesh and Myanmar. Meanwhile, tribals like Nagas and Kukis are worried about losing their ancestral lands. Over 200 people have been killed in the conflict, and over 50,000 have been displaced.