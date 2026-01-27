Action against Bareilly magistrate who quit over government's 'anti-Brahmin' stand 

In a rare act of protest from within the bureaucracy, Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri resigned on Monday in protest against government policies, particularly the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. The 2019-batch Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Service officer alleged that the government was pushing an "anti-Brahmin" agenda and targeting Sanatan traditions with the new rules.

Protest details Agnihotri resigns over treatment of Shankaracharya's disciples In his resignation, Agnihotri slammed the alleged treatment of Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand's disciples during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. He claimed that the disciples were dragged by their hair and beaten by local administration while bathing on Mauni Amavasya, calling it an attack on Sanatan tradition. "An anti-Brahmin campaign is going on in the Uttar Pradesh government for quite some time now," he said.

Regulation criticism Agnihotri criticizes UGC Regulations 2026 Agnihotri slammed the UGC Regulations 2026, claiming they would "increase harassment" of Brahmins. He alleged that the regulations depict the general category as "self-proclaimed criminals" and called provisions framed in the name of equality discriminatory. The new UGC regulations aim to curb caste-based discrimination on campuses by formally including Other Backward Classes within grievance frameworks, a move that has sparked protests from general category groups.

Twitter Post Official order Uttar Pradesh govt orders disciplinary action against Alankar Agnihotri, who resigned as Bareilly City Magistrate yesterday, and attaches him to Shamli District Magistrate. https://t.co/2Bqc3erBad pic.twitter.com/DxnoUUeEPB — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2026

Community appeal Agnihotri's appeal to Brahmin community representatives Agnihotri appealed to elected representatives of the Brahmin community at both the Centre and state levels to resign from their posts in solidarity with the community. He claimed that the general category was increasingly distancing itself from both governments. Before his posting in Bareilly, Agnihotri had served as deputy collector in Unnao, Balrampur, and Etah and as assistant municipal commissioner in Lucknow.