Action against Bareilly magistrate who quit over government's 'anti-Brahmin' stand
What's the story
In a rare act of protest from within the bureaucracy, Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri resigned on Monday in protest against government policies, particularly the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. The 2019-batch Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Service officer alleged that the government was pushing an "anti-Brahmin" agenda and targeting Sanatan traditions with the new rules.
Protest details
Agnihotri resigns over treatment of Shankaracharya's disciples
In his resignation, Agnihotri slammed the alleged treatment of Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand's disciples during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. He claimed that the disciples were dragged by their hair and beaten by local administration while bathing on Mauni Amavasya, calling it an attack on Sanatan tradition. "An anti-Brahmin campaign is going on in the Uttar Pradesh government for quite some time now," he said.
Regulation criticism
Agnihotri criticizes UGC Regulations 2026
Agnihotri slammed the UGC Regulations 2026, claiming they would "increase harassment" of Brahmins. He alleged that the regulations depict the general category as "self-proclaimed criminals" and called provisions framed in the name of equality discriminatory. The new UGC regulations aim to curb caste-based discrimination on campuses by formally including Other Backward Classes within grievance frameworks, a move that has sparked protests from general category groups.
Twitter Post
Official order
Uttar Pradesh govt orders disciplinary action against Alankar Agnihotri, who resigned as Bareilly City Magistrate yesterday, and attaches him to Shamli District Magistrate. https://t.co/2Bqc3erBad pic.twitter.com/DxnoUUeEPB— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2026
Community appeal
Agnihotri's appeal to Brahmin community representatives
Agnihotri appealed to elected representatives of the Brahmin community at both the Centre and state levels to resign from their posts in solidarity with the community. He claimed that the general category was increasingly distancing itself from both governments. Before his posting in Bareilly, Agnihotri had served as deputy collector in Unnao, Balrampur, and Etah and as assistant municipal commissioner in Lucknow.
Disciplinary response
Agnihotri's resignation triggers disciplinary action
The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Agnihotri and attached him to Shamli District Magistrate. According to an order issued by the Special Secretary, he will remain attached to the office of the District Magistrate, Shamli, until the inquiry is completed. The order stated that Agnihotri was found prima facie guilty of indiscipline and was therefore placed under suspension with immediate effect.