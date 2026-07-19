CJP issues 'goons' alert at Jantar Mantar protest site
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has alleged that 30-40 "goons" from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Delhi Police are present at the Jantar Mantar protest site. The party claims these individuals intend to create mischief by making anti-India provocative statements. The CJP shared this information on social media platform X, urging supporters to expose and reject such people.
Twitter Post
Cockroach Janta Party's post warning of 'mis
PLEASE NOTE— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 19, 2026
Sources: 30-40 goons from BJP and Delhi Police have infiltrated our protest site and will try to make anti-India provocative statements to create mischief today. We have to expose and reject such people - they are not supporters of CJP or Sonam Wangchuk! pic.twitter.com/CRm6T8099t
Protest escalation
Wangchuk forcibly taken to hospital after health deteriorates
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike for 20 days at Jantar Mantar, demanding action on examination irregularities.
He was forcibly taken to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day after his health deteriorated.
The Delhi Police said the move was in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions and medical advice.
Legal oversight
HC directs daily monitoring of Wangchuk's health
The Delhi High Court had ordered daily monitoring of Wangchuk's health during his hunger strike, emphasizing the importance of preserving life.
The court also directed necessary medical interventions as per the government doctors' advice.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders slammed the police action at Jantar Mantar. Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia accused the central government of suppressing voices against paper leaks, calling it "cowardice."
Political fallout
Opposition leaders slam police action at Jantar Mantar
AAP leader Sanjay Singh called the police action "thuggery" and warned that the youth would not tolerate such behavior.
Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose slammed what she called "coercive state violence."
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav described the removal of Wangchuk as an assault on democracy.
The CJP has announced a Parliament march on July 20, demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.